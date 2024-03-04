S’pore retirement age to go up to 64 in 2026, re-employment age to rise to 69

SINGAPORE - Workers who want to work longer will have longer statutory protection with the raising of Singapore’s retirement age from 63 to 64 on July 1, 2026.

The re-employment age will likewise go up from 68 to 69. Companies must offer eligible staff re-employment until that age, though on adjusted terms if necessary, or employment assistance in its place.

Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng announced on March 4 the timeline for the move, which he said was reached with consensus among the tripartite grouping of his ministry, unions and employers.

The ceilings were last raised in 2022, after the Government said in 2019 that the retirement age would be raised to 65 and the re-employment age to 70 by the year 2030.

The latest implementation date answers the call from some quarters to give businesses and workers ample time to prepare.

Dr Tan said during the debate on his ministry’s budget that his team has its eyes on three broad thrusts this work year: to boost the employability of local workers, shore up retirement adequacy for vulnerable ones and promote fairer and inclusive workplaces – including protecting workers from age-related dismissals before their statutory retirement age.

“Many have asked what keeps me awake at night,” he said, adding that near-term headwinds, falling birth rates and an ageing population are weighing on the labour market.

“If we do not succeed in sustaining our productivity in the next 10 years, my worry is that we will suffer real declines in economic growth.”

To make workplaces fairer and coax more segments of the population into the workforce, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is taking a multi-pronged approach.

Two Bills expected to be passed in 2024 will deter discrimination based on traits such as age, race and disability, as well as better protect platform workers.

Guidelines for a clear process on how workers and their bosses should work out flexible work arrangements will also be published in 2024.

In his 45-minute speech, Dr Tan outlined policies aimed at balancing the demands between staying open to foreign talent and making local workers more competitive in the global talent place.

In the latter, the race will not be run by workers alone.

Employers will get help on job redesigning and employee training with four more jobs transformation maps, on top of the current 16 that already cover 1.5 million local workers. These new maps include two of the latest hot industries – generative artificial intelligence and sustainable finance.

Employers will also get more payroll support under the Career Conversion Programmes (CCPs). They can receive up to $45,000 for each worker for a six-month conversion programme.