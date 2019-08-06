Singapore Convention on Mediation to open for signatures: Key facts about the international treaty

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Convention on Mediation will open for signatures from Wednesday (Aug 7).

The international treaty, which is also known as the United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation, will provide for the enforcement of mediated settlement agreements across countries.

Here are some key facts about the Convention, which is the first to be named after Singapore.

1) What is mediation?

Mediation is one of three dispute resolution methods.

Companies in a dispute can choose to resolve it by litigation, which involves hiring lawyers to undertake litigation, or by going to arbitration with an arbitrator making a decision for the parties based on evidence.

In mediation, a neutral third party, a mediator, assists in negotiations until the two sides reach a settlement.

2) What is the Singapore Convention on Mediation and how does it work?

The Convention is a treaty which sets out a provision for the enforcement of settlement agreements across borders.

Countries that ratify the treaty will have to ensure that international commercial settlement agreements are enforced by their courts.

The courts of signatories are expected to handle applications - either to enforce such settlement agreements, or allow a party to invoke the agreement to prove that the matter has already been resolved.

3) How did it come to be named after Singapore?

The UN Commission on International Trade Law recommended that Singapore host the signing, as it is now doing. Singapore had played a key role in the negotiations and the drafting of the treaty, said Law Minister K Shanmugam.

The chairman of the working group that negotiated the treaty is a Singaporean and a Singapore delegation took active part in the negotiations.

4) How many countries will sign?

As of July 31, 38 countries have indicated their intention to sign, including three of the four largest Asian economies: China, India and South Korea.

The treaty will come into force when at least three countries ratify it.

5) What will the Convention do for Singapore?

Authorities hope the Convention will put Singapore on the world map when it comes to mediation.

In line with the Convention, authorities have been ramping up efforts to boost mediation here, including expanding Maxwell Chambers to meet the growing demand for dispute resolution work.