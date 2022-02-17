Key Covid-19 Budget measures in 2020 and 2021 prevented longer-term economic scarring: MOF

SINGAPORE - Key Covid-19 Budget measures over 2020 and 2021 have enabled Singapore to continue to expand its resident employment and reduce loss to potential economic output.

Singapore's support measures thereby helped to mitigate potential longer-term risks of the Covid-19 pandemic, preventing economic scarring and loss of human capital in the Republic.

These findings, based on a preliminary analysis of the key Covid-19 measures, were shared in the Ministry of Finance's (MOF) assessment of the impact of Covid-19 Budget measures, which was published on Thursday (Feb 17).

The paper builds on an interim report published in February 2021.

Preliminary analysis of the key Budget measures also found that Singapore experienced limited increases in corporate and government debt, maintained the job prospects of recent graduates from institutes of higher learning, and minimised loss of schooling hours.

Broad-based social support, weighted towards lower-income groups, also helped to lessen the unequal impact of the pandemic.

The paper noted how unemployment rates can rise and remain elevated for some time during a crisis, and said this can lead discouraged job seekers to drop out of the labour force.

But Singapore has managed to avoid such a scenario thus far. Between 2019 and 2021, Singapore's resident employment rate grew by 2 percentage points.

In comparison, South Korea saw a 0.3 percentage point dip over the two years, while Germany and the United Kingdom both had a 1.3 percentage point decrease.

MOF highlighted two main reasons for the more favourable outcomes seen in Singapore: Labour market schemes that helped workers build capabilities, and the fact that a large part of the overall shock to employment was absorbed by the foreign workforce.

The paper also outlined how measures, intended to tide workers and businesses over the worst of the crisis and retain capabilities to enable them to seize opportunities for recovery, reduced the loss to potential output.

Singapore's economy expanded 7.6 per cent year on year in 2021, better than the Ministry of Trade and Industry's previous estimate of 7.2 per cent and reversing the 4.1 per cent contraction in 2020.

The Republic is on track to close its output shortfall in 2022 based on the International Monetary Fund's October 2021 forecast, similar to major advanced economies excluding the United States.

Output shortfall refers to the gap between the level of gross domestic product at a point in time and its forecasted level made pre-pandemic.