8 highlights to watch out for in Budget 2022

While the Budgets of the last two years focused on getting individuals and businesses through Covid-19, this year's looks to be different in setting its sights on longer-term goals, said experts.

With a high vaccination rate among the population and less willingness to sacrifice more economic gains for the sake of public health, the Government, like many others around the world, will continue to roll back pandemic support measures, they said.

Said economist Walter Theseira from the Singapore University of Social Sciences: "Assuming that the economy continues to register good growth, it's also the case that the process of transition by businesses and workers should continue as that is more helpful to the economy than to support firms that have not been able to adapt.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore firms looking to policy measures to ease manpower concerns, rising labour costs

