Singapore keeps 2022 trade forecasts on Omicron risks; 2021 exports better than expected

SINGAPORE - Singapore left unchanged its forecasts for key trade indicators as growth is expected to ease from last year's high base, with the global outlook dampened by the spread of the Omicron variant.

Overall merchandise trade and non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) are expected to grow by 0 per cent to 2 per cent this year, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said on Thursday (Feb 17).

This comes even as both indicators beat forecasts last year amid higher oil prices and non-electronic shipments.

Nodx rose 12.1 per cent in 2021, beating official forecast of 9.5 per cent to 10 per cent increase. Both electronic and non-electronic shipments grew for the second straight year.

Total merchandise grew by a better-than-expected 19.7 per cent in 2021, reversing a 5.2 per cent drop in 2020, as both oil and non-oil shipments increased. It beat ESG's forecast of 17 per cent to 17.5 per cent.

But 2022 growth forecasts for most of Singapore's key trade partners, including China, the United States, the euro zone and Asean, have been downgraded as the spread of Omicron prompted economies to reimpose mobility restrictions.

Global supply bottlenecks are expected to persist before abating in the later part of the year, ESG noted.

For the fourth quarter alone, Singapore's Nodx surged 20.1 per cent year on year, accelerating from the previous quarter's 9 per cent rise.

Total merchandise trade in the fourth quarter grew 28.8 per cent, following the 19 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Singapore's total merchandise trade reached $1.2 trillion last year, compared with $969 billion in 2020. It also surpassed the $1 trillion seen in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

Non-oil trade rose by 15.9 per cent, above ESG's forecast of 9.5 per cent to 10 per cent, due mainly to non-electronic shipments like specialised machinery and petrochemicals.

The oil trade expanded by 43.6 per cent than a year ago amid higher oil prices.