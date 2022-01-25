Singapore visitor arrivals fell more than 80% last year from 2020, in a historic low

SINGAPORE - Singapore drew only about 330,000 international visitors last year, in a historic low for the country and a drop of more than 80 per cent from 2020.

Visitor spending tumbled by more than half to an estimated $1.9 billion, preliminary data from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) showed on Tuesday (Jan 25).

In 2020, visitor arrivals to Singapore stood at 2.7 million, and tourism receipts $4.8 billion.

STB said while these numbers represent only a fraction of Singapore's tourism performance prior to the pandemic, there have been encouraging signs of recovery, with year-on-year growth in the last three quarters of 2021.

For example, the introduction of various arrangements, such as vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs), has encouraged the gradual return of global visitors.

STB said the year-on-year decline in visitor arrivals and spending was largely due to the strong performance in the first two months of 2020.

Nearly all of 2020's arrivals took place during the first two months of the year.

Visitor arrivals increased by 221 per cent in the last three quarters of last year, compared to the same period in 2020.

Visitor spending, or tourism receipts, for the second and third quarters of last year was 92 per cent higher than the same period in 2020.

China, India, and Indonesia were the top three visitor source markets last year.

Singapore saw 88,000 visitors from China, 54,000 from India, and 33,000 from Indonesia.

Between January and September last year, tourism receipts reached $1.2 billion.

Visitors from China contributed $432 million, Indonesia $127 million and India $58 million.

STB's chief executive Keith Tan said: "While it will take time for tourism numbers to return to pre-pandemic levels, we are encouraged by the resilience of our tourism businesses, and their commitment to preserve good jobs, transform their businesses, and invest in new products and experiences."

Mr Tan, who was also speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, said it would not be possible to cast projections for tourism in 2022.

"We will not make any projections because we don't have confidence in the ability to predict. The situation is still very uncertain. We should not expect tourism to recover in a predictable linear fashion. And we must be prepared for further surprises, good or bad."