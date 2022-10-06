HDB to exercise flexibility to waive wait-out period for some downgraders to purchase resale flat

SINGAPORE - Private property downgraders who can show they obtained an option to purchase a HDB resale flat before the cooling measures kicked in may have their 15-month wait-out period waived, said the Housing Board on Thursday.

As at Tuesday, HDB has received about 450 appeals from former and current private property owners over the 15-month wait-out period, it said on Thursday in response to media queries.

Based on a preliminary screening of some 200 appeals, about 50 per cent are cases where owners had obtained an option to purchase to buy a HDB resale flat before Sept 30, it added.

Since Sept 30, private home owners must wait 15 months after the sale of their current home before they can buy a non-subsidised HDB resale flat.

Exceptions are made for those aged 55 and above who are moving from a private property to a four-room or smaller HDB resale flat, a two-room flexi flat or a community care apartment intended for seniors.

Since the announcement, some private property owners who have sold their private property but have yet to complete the application to buy a HDB resale flat found themselves in difficult situations.

HDB said it will exercise flexibility for buyers with documentary proof that they had obtained the option to purchase before the policy changes and waive the 15-month wait-out period.

These buyers would have to show proof of payment of the option fee or the option exercise fee before Sept 30, for HDB to process their appeals favourably.

HDB will also verify on its system for buyers who are using their Central Provident Fund monies or taking an HDB housing loan for the flat purchase, as such buyers would have to make a request for an HDB valuation.

The remaining appeals received by HDB include cases where the option to purchase a resale flat has not been obtained. These buyers may have also committed to sell, or have sold, their existing private property.

HDB said it will review the documents submitted and will assess these appeals on a case-by-case basis.

In instances where the resale flat buyers are no longer eligible for the purchase due to the 15-month wait-out period, the option to purchase will become null and void.

In these cases, sellers will have to refund the option fee paid to the buyer, said HDB.

A buyer pays an option fee of between $1 and $1,000 in cash to the seller to "reserve" the property. The fee serves as part of the purchase price and is non-refundable.

Within the option period of 21 days, the buyer can exercise his option to purchase, which means he has legally agreed to buy the flat.

The option-exercise fee to buy the flat should not exceed $5,000 when the option fee is included.