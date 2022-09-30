Larger HDB resale flats to bear brunt of new cooling measures; may drive up rents

SINGAPORE - The latest round of property cooling measures is a necessary and inevitable move to nip overleveraging in the bud, given growing signs of overheating in both the Housing Board resale and private home markets amid rising interest rates and an increasingly gloomier economic outlook.

That the medium-term interest rate floor of 3.5 per cent used to compute the total debt servicing ratio (TDSR) was re-calibrated came as no surprise, as mortgage rates have already exceeded 3 per cent in recent months and if left unadjusted, will increase borrowers' financing risks.