Singapore committed to affordable public housing, will intervene as needed: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE - The authorities will intervene and do what is needed, as seen in the latest property cooling measures, to keep public housing affordable for Singaporeans and ensure the property market is stable, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee told Parliament on Monday.

Responding to questions from Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang), Mr Lee said the government will intervene decisively and carefully, being cognisant of the uncertain global economic outlook and rising interest rates, which affect home prices and contribute to uncertainty in the local property market.

"We will continue to monitor the market closely and adjust our policies as necessary on both housing demand and supply, to ensure that prices move broadly in line with economic fundamentals," said Mr Lee.

"This Government is committed to the stability of the wider Singapore property market, and to keeping public housing inclusive, affordable and accessible to Singaporeans."

Mr Yip had asked whether the affordability of Housing Board flats should be pegged to median household incomes or other income or wealth indicators, such as the 30th percentile of income. He also asked whether measures are being taken to address the growing sentiment that property here is unaffordable for the masses.

Mr Lee noted that the average price for a new four-room flat in a non-mature estate has remained relatively stable at $341,000 in 2019 and $348,000 in the first three quarters of 2022.

He said that prices have been relatively stable as market subsidies have been increased to keep new flats affordable. Eligible first-timer buyers can also receive Enhanced CPF Housing Grants (EHG) of up to $80,000, with more help for lower-income buyers, he said.

In response to Mr Yip's question on considering different benchmarks, Mr Lee said the authorities' affordability benchmarks do not only consider median incomes, as there is a wide range of BTO flats for first-time home buyers with different housing needs and budgets.

For example, a first-timer household earning about $5,000, which is slightly less than the 30th percentile of resident household incomes, may buy a four-room flat in any of the three non-mature estate projects in the recent August 2022 Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise.

These projects in Woodlands, Jurong East and Choa Chu Kang come with typical prices comparable to or lower than the average price of BTO flats in non-mature estates, at about $348,000, said Mr Lee.

After factoring in $45,000 in grants, they will need to use 23 per cent of their monthly income for their housing loan, which means they can service their mortgages from their monthly Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions with no cash outlay.

This works out to a home price-to-income ratio of around five for this family, which means the price of their home is about five times their annual household income, said Mr Lee.

Another example he gave was a first-timer couple who are both fresh tertiary graduates with a typical combined starting salary of about $6,500.

For the same new four-room flats from the August 2022 BTO exercise, they would get $30,000 in grants, and need to use only 18 per cent of their monthly income for their housing loan.

This works out to a home price-to-income ratio of around four for this family, and they would also be able to service their mortgage fully from their CPF contributions.

Said Mr Lee: "As a broad comparison, the ratio of the median home price to the median household income in other comparable cities, such as London, Los Angeles and Sydney, are much higher, at between eight to 15 times. In Hong Kong, it is more than 20 times."

He added that for resale flats, the Government provides significant housing grants of up to $160,000 to ensure they remain affordable for eligible first-timer families.

These grants are reviewed regularly to ensure resale flats remain affordable.

He also noted that generally, the mortgage servicing ratio – the proportion of monthly income used to service mortgage instalment payments – has remained below 25 per cent for most new and resale first-timer flat buyers taking an HDB loan.

"This is well below the international benchmark of 30 per cent to 35 per cent. This means that most first-timer buyers can service their housing loans using their monthly CPF contributions, with little or no cash outlay," said Mr Lee.