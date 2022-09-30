'Where do I live for 15 months?': Extended wait-out period for HDB resale flat leaves some frustrated

SINGAPORE - Three weeks ago, estate officer Patrick Yew sold his one-bedroom condominium unit with the intention of buying a five-room Housing Board resale flat to live in with his ageing parents.

But overnight, his plans have come crashing down.

A fresh round of cooling measures, announced slightly after 11.40pm on Thursday and kicking in on Friday, includes a 15-month wait-out period for current and former owners of private residential property who wish to buy a non-subsidised HDB resale flat.

Previously, they were allowed to buy an HDB resale flat on the open market if they sold their private properties within six months of the HDB flat purchase.

"I have already sold my condo, which was an investment property, and I'll leave my four-room HDB flat to my wife and two kids because they need a home. After the divorce, I'll have to move out, but where do I live for 15 months?" said Mr Yew, 48, who is in the midst of divorce proceedings.

"I have friends who will offer me a place to crash if I need, but I don't want to disturb them. I'm in hot water right now," said Mr Yew, who experienced a drop in earnings and now makes around $2,700 a month, which he said makes renting difficult.

Mr Yew said he will appeal to HDB to waive the 15-month wait-out period on account of his divorce and personal circumstance.

At least three other downgraders in similar situations told The Straits Times that they will put in an appeal or abandon their plans to buy an HDB resale flat entirely.

The authorities said current and former private property owners, regardless of age, who have extenuating circumstances such as financial difficulties may approach HDB to assess their situation.

The 15-month period - albeit a "temporary measure that will be reviewed based on overall demand and market changes", said the National Development Ministry - is likely aimed at slowing the flow of hot money from private property owners who want to cash out and downgrade to an HDB property so that more money can be put aside for their retirement funds, said analysts.

But some buyers said the blanket policy is unfair to those who have genuine needs to downgrade.

Alumni relations manager Nurhadi Khan, 41, sold a four-bedroom plus study executive condominium unit in July when mortgage payments became too expensive with rising interest rates, and had planned to buy a four-room HDB resale flat with a lower monthly mortgage.

"I acknowledge that the perception is that anyone who sells a private property will have a fair bit of cash proceeds and therefore pick better HDB resale flats by offering more money, but it is not true for everyone; certainly not for us," said Mr Khan, who said he would appeal to HDB.

"Here we are, trying to do the right thing and be prudent with our finances, but yet we're getting penalised for it and have to wait 15 months, which seems illogical."