askST: Will property cooling measures affect August BTO applicants?

SINGAPORE - New property cooling measures were introduced on Sept 30 to cool the heated HDB resale and private housing markets.

They include a 15-month wait for private home owners who have sold their units before they can buy BTO flats, and a tightened loan-to-value (LTV) limit for HDB housing loans from 85 per cent to 80 per cent.

A higher floor rate for the total debt servicing ratio, mortgage servicing ratio and HDB loans were also introduced to address overborrowing.

The Straits Times answers burning questions about the cooling measures.

1. Will successful applicants in the August and earlier BTO launches be affected by the new measures?

No, the LTV limit for HDB housing loans will remain at 85 per cent for successful applicants in those launches.

This means buyers will have to fork out a down payment of 15 per cent of the flat's purchase price in cash or CPF savings.

Such applicants who have not applied for an HDB loan eligibility letter will also not be subjected to the new interest rate floor of 3 per cent for computing the HDB concessionary housing loan amount.

The new measures will take effect from the November BTO launches, which will offer about 9,500 BTO flats in towns such as Bukit Batok, Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown, Tengah and Yishun.

2. If I sold my private property before the new cooling measures were announced, does the wait-out period of 15 months apply if I want to buy an HDB flat?

The wait-out period applies for private home downgraders who submit the complete resale application - both the buyers' and sellers' portions - from Sept 30.

Previously, downgraders could buy an HDB resale flat on the open market if they sell their private property within six months of the flat purchase.

But this wait-out period will not apply to seniors and their spouses, both of whom must be aged 55 and above, who move from their private property to a four-room or smaller resale flat.

The authorities said this is a temporary measure taken to moderate demand, and will be reviewed based on overall demand and market changes.