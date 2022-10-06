HDB resale prices climb 1.2% in Sept; record 45 million-dollar flats sold in a month

SINGAPORE - Prices of Housing Board resale flats climbed for the 27th consecutive month in September, with a record 45 flats changing hands for at least $1 million in a month.

HDB resale flat prices grew at a faster pace of 1.2 per cent in September, compared with August's 0.4 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Thursday.

The exuberant HDB resale market, even in the face of rising interest rates, has prompted a fresh round of property curbs aimed at cooling the public housing market.

This includes a 15-month wait-out period for private property downgraders who wish to buy a HDB resale flat, and more stringent criteria in assessing home buyers' loan amounts.

Analysts said the full effects of the measures, which kicked in on Sept 30, will take some time to reflect in flat prices and transaction volume, but is widely expected to moderate demand for larger units and cool prices.

This is because deals that were finalised at the end of September will be reflected only in the later part of October and November, as it takes about eight weeks to process a HDB resale application and to complete the transaction, said One Global Group senior analyst Mohan Sandrasegeran.

As a result, the full effect of the measures will likely be reflected in figures from only December and on.

The curbs came as HDB resale prices increased by 7.8 per cent in the first nine months of 2022, fuelled by hot money from private property downgraders flowing into the HDB resale market, coupled with pandemic-related disruptions in the construction sector.

Of the 45 million-dollar flats sold in September, 17 were executive apartments and maisonettes, up from the five such transactions in August, an analysis from Huttons Asia showed.

Executive apartments and maisonettes are typically larger than the standard HDB resale flats and are sought after for their rarity and generous floor areas.

Huttons Asia chief executive Mark Yip said: "This shows that buyers are chasing after space and the HDB resale market has such options at attractive prices."

In September, Punggol recorded its first million-dollar deal - a 149 sq m five-room loft unit at Block 268C Punggol Field changed hands for $1.198 million.

According to his agency's data, Mr Yip said the buyer of the unit paid a cash-over-valuation (COV) of almost $200,000.

COV refers to the difference between the sale price of a resale flat and its actual HDB valuation. The difference can be paid for only in cash by the buyer.

The 45 million-dollar flats sold in September makes up 1.7 per cent of the total resale transaction volume in the month.