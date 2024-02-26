Scheme to retain nurses seen as major step but more must be done

SINGAPORE - A newly announced special payout scheme aimed at retaining nurses is set to bring great cheer to a sector that has not only long grappled with manpower shortages, but was also hit by a wave of resignations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nurses are happy and industry experts lauded the move, saying that it helps to make the job more attractive.

However, it must be part of an ongoing holistic approach – including non-monetary incentives such as flexibility at work – that is taken not just to retain nurses, but also to increase the attractiveness of the nursing profession, the experts said.

On Feb 20, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced payouts of $20,000 to $30,000 every four to six years for nurses aged below 46 under the Award for Nurses’ Grace, Excellence and Loyalty (Angel) scheme, which starts in September. Nurses will get to take home up to $100,000 over a 20-year period.

Nurses who are aged 46 and above, with at least five years in service, can get an immediate payout of $5,000 to $15,000, depending on their years of service, followed by $15,000 every three years. They can also potentially receive up to $100,000 over a period of time.

About 29,000 nurses in the publicly funded healthcare system, and newly recruited nurses every year henceforth, can benefit from the Angel scheme. It comes amid intense global competition for nurses, even as Singapore has ramped up recruitment.

Since end-2022, more than 5,600 nursing job offers have been accepted, of which about 4,500 nurses have been registered to work, surpassing the 3,400 new nurses in 2022, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Mr Ahmad Shufi Jasmani, 39, a senior staff nurse who has been with the National Skin Centre for 15 years, said he plans to use the payout to take his wife, who is also a nurse, and four daughters overseas for a holiday.

The only issue is the wait. Long-serving nurses aged 46 and above will get their first retention award by the end of 2024, while nurses aged below 46 will get their first payout in 2028, when they reach their first milestone.

Still, Mr Shufi said the news is “very positive”, and he feels nurses are being shown appreciation by MOH.

He thinks the payouts are quite substantial, and hence likely to entice more nurses – particularly foreign nurses – to stay on in the profession here.

Foreign nurses will be eligible for the Angel scheme after they have served four years in the public healthcare sector.

Dr Catherine Koh, group chief nurse at the National University Health System (NUHS), said the Angel scheme would be a pull factor for nurses in public healthcare services who are considering leaving the profession, as well as attract other nurses to rejoin public healthcare.

She said it would also help NUHS nurses who are approaching official retirement age extend their careers, as the group is offering opportunities in role redesign to tap their wealth of experience.

Under the scheme, nurses on post-retirement contracts can receive a one-off recognition payout if they have at least five years of service.