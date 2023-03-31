27 job types get bonus points for employment pass approvals

SINGAPORE – Artificial Intelligence scientists, nurses, carbon traders and top-tier financial advisors are on a list of 27 occupations that will get bonus points to help them qualify for passes to work in Singapore.

Two new bonus criteria were announced on Friday for fresh employment pass (EP) applicants who will be assessed under a new, points-based framework from Sept 1, 2023.

The two criteria allow applicants who possess skills that are in shortage here, and firms that contribute to Singapore’s strategic economic priorities, to earn bonus points to help secure an EP. This will enable companies to hire the foreign manpower they may need to seize economic opportunities.

To this end, details of the bonus points on offer were fleshed out and a Shortage Occupation List (SOL) published on Friday, to pin down occupations seeing a shortage of talent in Singapore.

A Strategic Economic Priorities (SEP) bonus will also be offered to firms seen as key contributors to Singapore’s economic ambitions, so that they are not hamstrung by a shortage of talent.

The SOL identified 27 occupations with a dearth of talent. Applicants under this criterion will get bonus points towards their total Complementarity Assessment Framework (Compass) score for EP applications from Sept 1.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM), together with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, said the shortlist, which was put together with government agencies, the union and employers, was based on three considerations.

The jobs picked are of strategic importance to Singapore’s economic priorities, there is a significant shortage of skilled workers in those roles, and sector agencies – such as the Economic Development Board (EDB) – will work with the industry to transfer those skills through schools and programmes to build up a pipeline of local talent eventually.

The list will be reviewed every three years, but can be reviewed annually if needed, in a bid to balance flexibility with certainty for businesses.

The shortlist of jobs covers six industries – agritech, financial services, green economy, healthcare, infocomm technology (IT) and maritime.