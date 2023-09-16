Nurses, recruitment agencies laud upcoming hostels for new foreign healthcare workers

Mr Rabian Lin, co-founder of healthcare recruitment agency RN Care, said workers will then be able to make more informed choices as they are able to visit potential rental units.

Said Ann: “If I stay in a hostel, I won’t feel so rushed to find a (permanent) place to stay. For me, if I find a room now, I want to view it. I must check properly and speak to the landlords and property agents to make sure they are not scammers.”

In response to queries from ST, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and MOH Holdings (MOHH) said in a joint reply that these accommodation options will be prioritised for new nurses and other healthcare workers for their first two years of service in public healthcare institutions.

“This will give them greater certainty and timeliness around housing arrangements upon their arrival in Singapore,” they said.

Mr Jordache Keith, managing director of healthcare recruitment agency People360 Services, said the upcoming hostels will help streamline and expedite the process of onboarding for new foreign workers.

Singapore is expected to employ almost 4,000 new nurses by the end of the year, with about 60 per cent of them being foreigners. The hiring drive is to make up for the slowdown in foreign nurse recruitment due to Covid-19 border curbs during the pandemic and ease the current manpower crunch.

Foreign nurses are recruited from countries such as the Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, India and China. Singapore’s healthcare sector brings them in using the Employment Pass or S Pass.

The recruits need to provide a registered residential address in Singapore before their work pass can be issued. And recruitment agencies ensure these foreigners have a proper tenancy agreement before they come into Singapore, said Mr Keith.

“It is difficult for (foreign healthcare workers) to find housing, and that is one of the major delay points in bringing them into Singapore. It is like apples on a tree, if you can pluck them but you can’t bring them in, the healthcare system is still stressed,” said Mr Keith, whose agency is expected to bring in about 1,000 foreign nurses in 2023.

Foreign healthcare workers have to source for their own housing, and the agencies recommend property agents to them. They also often tap Facebook pages that advertise room rentals, or use platforms such as PropertyGuru or Carousell.

But the agencies said high rents and strong demand following the pandemic have limited the housing options here. New foreign healthcare workers can take anywhere from two weeks to three months to secure rental accommodation. Before the pandemic, it took a week to a month, they added.

Mr Keith added: “What used to be $800 for a shared room for two people has since increased to $1,200 to $1,400.

“Some nurses are also choosy, they want locations closer to their workplaces and being able to cook… Another challenge is that while we are attracting nurses of different nationalities, some landlords do not want tenants of certain races.”

“There is a global demand for nurses and they have applications for different countries ongoing.

“If they are having an issue with finding housing in Singapore, they tend to jump ship… to institutions in Australia or the Middle East that provide accommodation.”

He said that such instances make up 3 per cent to 5 per cent of applications a year.