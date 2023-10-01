If you want to make another person’s life better, be a nurse, says TTSH’s chief nurse

In late 2021, when the Covid-19 pandemic was still raging, Dr Hoi Shu Yin would escape to the Marina Bay waterfront on Saturday mornings to jog and clear her mind.
“It was my hideout place,” says the chief nurse at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).
In late 2021, when the Covid-19 pandemic was still raging, Dr Hoi Shu Yin would escape to the Marina Bay waterfront on Saturday mornings to jog and clear her mind.
“It was my hideout place,” says the chief nurse at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).
Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.