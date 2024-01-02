4,000 nurses hired in 2023 for Singapore’s public hospitals as attrition rate rises

SINGAPORE - At least 4,000 nurses were hired to work in public healthcare institutions in 2023, making up for those who left the country or the profession during the pandemic, as well as helping to meet the growing healthcare needs of the ageing nation.

A Ministry of Health (MOH) spokesman told The Straits Times that the ministry hired about 4,000 new nurses in 2023.

About 3,400 new nurses were registered in 2022, he added.

In July 2023, MOH said public healthcare clusters had recruited about 2,000 new nurses through intensified local and overseas recruitment in the first half of the year, and were expected to hire another 2,000.

This would make up for the higher attrition in the past two years and cater to rising demand, the ministry said.

Singapore experienced a higher attrition rate of foreign nurses in 2021 and 2022, as borders reopened and the global competition for healthcare professionals intensified.

Most of the foreign nurses here are from the region, including the Philippines, Malaysia and Myanmar.

In 2022, the number of Filipino registered nurses dropped to 4,909 from 5,407 in 2021. Malaysian registered nurses totalled 2,117, down from 2,321 in 2021, while registered nurses from Myanmar dipped to 880 from 922 in 2021, according to data from the Singapore Nursing Board.

There were 43,772 nurses and registered midwives in Singapore in 2022, with 36,995 of them registered nurses.

About 75 per cent of the registered nurses in 2022 were Singaporeans or permanent residents. Some 13 per cent were Filipinos, followed by those from Malaysia (5.7 per cent) and Myanmar (2.4 per cent). The rest came from India (1.3 per cent), China (1.27 per cent) and elsewhere.

The MOH spokesman said the annual inflow of new nurses has consistently been higher than the outflow of nurses.

“We expect this trend to continue,” he added.

MOH will also continue to boost the local workforce with foreign nurses.

“While we have expanded our local training pipelines, we still need to augment our healthcare workforce with foreign nurses,” said the spokesman.

“For those who have performed well and are committed to Singapore, we will continue to grant them permanent residency (PR) status. Between 2018 and 2022, around 700 foreign nurses were granted PR status each year.”

MOH did not provide a breakdown of the numbers by year, but in July 2023, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said more foreign nurses were granted PR status in the past year in recognition of the essential role they played in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and supporting Singapore’s growing healthcare needs.