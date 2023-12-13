Healthcare workers need better protection from abuse; new measures in place by June: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - By June 2024, all public healthcare institutions such as hospitals and polyclinics will implement a new standardised framework to curb abuse of healthcare workers.

The framework, launched on Dec 13, includes a common definition of abuse and harassment, standardised protocols for response and measures that can be taken against abusers.

This comes after the Tripartite Workgroup for the Prevention of Abuse and Harassment of Healthcare Workers released its findings in March 2023, following a survey of more than 3,000 healthcare workers and 1,500 members of the public in the second half of 2022.

It found that more than two in three workers had witnessed or experienced abuse or harassment in the past year preceding the survey. Among the affected workers, 75 per cent did not report the incidents, enduring the abuse in silence.

The workgroup comprises representatives from the Ministry of Health (MOH), Healthcare Services Employees’ Union, public healthcare clusters, community care partners and private healthcare providers.

Speaking to the media at the MOH headquarters, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that healthcare workers have shouldered a heavy workload throughout the years, during the pandemic and also now during the recent Covid-19 wave in December, and they deserve all the support they can get.

While the vast majority of patients and their next of kin are respectful and appreciative towards healthcare workers, there is a small minority who resort to words and actions that are abusive, Mr Ong added.

“We really need to protect our healthcare workers against abuse and lift up their morale, because that is the best way to help them serve the great majority of Singaporeans and our patients,” he said.

Under the framework, abuse and harassment are defined as words, communications, actions or behaviours that are inappropriate, threatening and insulting, and causes a healthcare worker to feel intimidated, alarmed or distressed.

It also hinders their ability to carry out their duties. Such cases can occur in both physical or virtual settings.

“To a healthcare worker, I think this is great comfort. It provides clarity – how (they) feel and how (an abuser’s) actions is being perceived by (healthcare staff) matters,” said Mr Ong, adding that medical staff should not be expected to tolerate abuse.

Standard protocols on dealing with incidents are also set out in the framework, and it covers immediate incident response, reporting and post-incident management.

For example, to protect themselves during an incident, healthcare workers can take actions like telling the perpetrator firmly to stop, activating security personnel or administering restraints on the abuser as a last resort.

Each public healthcare institution will have a staff protection team to oversee proper and fair reviews of all abuse and harassment incidents.

Victims are also encouraged to call the police if they are injured or threatened with harm.