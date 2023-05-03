Fake Facebook pages, websites offering sales items purportedly from Marina Bay Sands

SINGAPORE – Shoppers should think twice before buying discounted goods online from “Marina Bay Sands” (MBS) as this might be a scam.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the integrated resort said it was aware of Facebook pages and websites claiming to offer items from The Shoppes at MBS at reduced prices.

Checks by The Straits Times found one such Facebook page, with 10,000 followers and 10,000 likes, offering a Chanel handbag for $149 to the first hundred shoppers who snagged the deal.

Said MBS: “Please be informed that Marina Bay Sands has no affiliation and is not associated with these unauthorised pages and offers.”

On its website, MBS also cautioned users about websites and messages claiming to provide online gambling on behalf of the integrated resort, which houses one of Singapore’s two casinos.

MBS added that it does not offer any online or remote gambling services, and is not associated with any gambling websites.

The operator will also never request membership-related information or other personal identification info in text messages or by e-mail, MBS said on its website.

Those who receive a suspicious-looking message claiming to be from MBS and asking for their membership details, or asking them to click on external links that do not belong to the integrated resort should report these scam messages to the police.