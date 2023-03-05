Fake ST, Zaobao and CNA news sites that promote gambling detected and blocked

SINGAPORE – Bearing the logos and exact same layouts of different news organisations, the sites appeared almost identical to the real ones.

Except that they claimed Singaporeans could win thousands of dollars overnight by placing bets on “trusted” gambling sites.

An unsuspecting reader might have been misled into believing The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao and CNA were promoting online gambling in their articles.

Only closer scrutiny would reveal clues that the sites were fake – for one, the domains read zaobao-now.com or channelasianews.com

The sites, which have since been blocked, also contained links leading to fake gambling sites believed to be used to scam victims into revealing their bank accounts and personal details.

The phishing sites were identified in early 2022 during a trial of the Online Cybersquat Hunter (OCH) created by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX).

The tool uses artificial intelligence with image and text analytics to scan two million sites daily, picking up the fake ones and taking them down.

It was developed and first deployed in late 2020, and was initially built to scan for sites that mimicked the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and its affiliated organisations.

But the tool has since been extended to other government organisations to assist them in fighting scams.

During a trial to test if it could pick up fake news websites in 2022, the OCH flagged more than 10 sites that are believed to have been set up by scammers.

Attempts to access the sites now are met with a warning from the police that they are suspected scam websites.

Scams are a key concern, with more than 31,000 cases reported in 2022 and at least $660.7 million lost.

Of these, phishing scams were the most prevalent, with more than 7,000 cases reported.