Scam site mimicking Mandai Wildlife Reserve website selling fake $10 Singapore Zoo tickets

SINGAPORE - A scam site mimicking the official site of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve has been peddling fake discounted tickets to the Singapore Zoo for $10.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Mandai Wildlife Reserve said it had reported this to the authorities and urged the public to not fall for this or any other phishing site claiming to sell its tickets.

It added that these sites are fraudulent and not authorised by it to sell tickets.

“All sales of admission tickets should be done directly through mandai.com or via our authorised travel agents,” it said in its Facebook post.

“Please do not provide any of your personal information and payment details on or to these phishing sites, or share these links on social media.”