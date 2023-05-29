Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 29, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
President Halimah Yacob will not run for second term in upcoming election
Madam Halimah said she decided not to stand for re-election “after very careful consideration”.
All national servicemen to receive $125 to $200 more in monthly allowance from July 1
Luxury bags, alcohol and cigarettes: Travellers caught not clearing duties and taxes at airport
Special and MediSave Account interest rate to increase in Q3; other CPF accounts unchanged
The rate increase will correspond with the raising of the monthly salary ceiling for CPF contributions in September.
Prolonged, intense heat expected from June to October, raising risk of haze, fires in south Asean
Real wages in S’pore up just 0.4% in 2022 despite pay going up by decade high of 6.5%
Real basic wages excluding employer CPF contributions declined for the first time since 2012, falling by 1%.
askST Jobs: What is working in a start-up like?
Complaints grow as wild chickens become increasingly common in S'pore
Ex-employee misappropriated more than 25,000 defective iPhones from firm, causing over $6m loss
Lim Jen Hee committed the offences with the firm’s then logistics manager more than 100 times.
Air New Zealand opens door to dreamy Pacific islands
