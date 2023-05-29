Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 29, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

President Halimah Yacob will not run for second term in upcoming election

Madam Halimah said she decided not to stand for re-election “after very careful consideration”.

READ MORE HERE

All national servicemen to receive $125 to $200 more in monthly allowance from July 1

The increase applies to servicemen in SAF, SPF and SCDF. 

READ MORE HERE

Luxury bags, alcohol and cigarettes: Travellers caught not clearing duties and taxes at airport

A total of $28,000 in penalties were imposed on the offenders.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Special and MediSave Account interest rate to increase in Q3; other CPF accounts unchanged

The rate increase will correspond with the raising of the monthly salary ceiling for CPF contributions in September.

READ MORE HERE

Prolonged, intense heat expected from June to October, raising risk of haze, fires in south Asean

El Nino is predicted to arrive in the second half of 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Real wages in S’pore up just 0.4% in 2022 despite pay going up by decade high of 6.5%

Real basic wages excluding employer CPF contributions declined for the first time since 2012, falling by 1%.

READ MORE HERE

askST Jobs: What is working in a start-up like?

For one thing, expect the work culture to be very much determined by the founder.

READ MORE HERE

Complaints grow as wild chickens become increasingly common in S'pore

Residents are generally opposed to culling the birds.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-employee misappropriated more than 25,000 defective iPhones from firm, causing over $6m loss

Lim Jen Hee committed the offences with the firm’s then logistics manager more than 100 times.

READ MORE HERE

Air New Zealand opens door to dreamy Pacific islands

From Hawaii to Tahiti, gorgeous landscapes and rich culture abound.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top