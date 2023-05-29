Bucket List: Air New Zealand opens door to dreamy Pacific islands

The Pacific, the world’s largest ocean, is so vast that the planet’s land surface can easily fit into it.
The ocean is also so deep in parts that Mount Everest can be fully submerged in it, with kilometres to spare.
