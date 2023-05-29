Real wages in S’pore up just 0.4% in 2022 despite employers hiking pay by 6.5%, most in a decade

SINGAPORE – Employers in Singapore hiked total wages by the most in a decade in 2022 because of the tight labour market, but high inflation slashed real pay rises to less than the previous year.

Nominal wages, which do not account for inflation, jumped 6.5 per cent in 2022, up from 3.9 per cent in 2021, according to Ministry of Manpower (MOM) data released on Monday.

However, high inflation meant real wages grew just 0.4 per cent, lower than the 1.6 per cent clocked in 2021.

This came as almost three in four employers gave wage increases in 2022, compared to six in 10 the previous year and about seven in 10 in 2019, with a growing proportion of employers – almost eight in 10 – turning a profit for the second year running.