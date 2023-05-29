askST Jobs: What is working in a start-up like?

SINGAPORE – In this series, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.

Q: I want to work in a start-up. What do I need to be prepared for?

A: Start-ups offer non-linear learning and growth opportunities compared with larger companies, said Mr Akshay Mendon, who leads the Singapore office of executive search firm EMA Partners.

“While traditional companies will have a well-written job description, in a start-up, the onus is on employees to define their job priorities based on a highly dynamic business model.”

Mr Mendon said start-ups tend to have an extremely fast-paced environment, where decisions are taken quickly, with a corresponding pressure on employees to turn work around quickly.

Compared with employees of established outfits, those at start-ups may be exposed to a broader variety of problem-solving scenarios as well, he noted.

Prospective employees can also expect to have extremely intelligent and driven colleagues, Mr Mendon added.

Start-ups with less fixed job scopes may require all employees to chip in on projects assigned at any given point in time, said Mr Lionel Low, senior client solutions principal for Asean at global consultancy Mercer.

For remuneration, start-up employees can expect more focus on longer-term incentives than fixed pay, said Mr Mendon.

“This means that employees will require more patience in reaping the fruits of their labour in the long term rather than the short term. This is especially so if the start-up is working towards getting acquired.”

These longer-term incentives include share equity, which Mr Mendon noted could present a “massive wealth creation opportunity” if the start-up succeeds.

Employees would also be able to interact with the company leadership more directly.

The potential downsides of working in a start-up include basic, or even almost non-existent, human resource processes.

The intense work culture could also lead to extremely long working hours.

Some start-ups may also be toxic and abrasive workplaces, due to growing pains and a lack of guidelines on what constitutes appropriate workplace behaviour, said Mr Mendon.

“We have heard examples of internal meetings where extremely inappropriate language is used, and people are being screamed at. It’s not for the faint of heart,” he said.