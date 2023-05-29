Ex-employee misappropriated more than 25,000 defective iPhones from firm, causing over $6m loss

SINGAPORE - A former assistant operations manager of a company worked with a woman to misappropriate more than 25,000 defective iPhones from the firm, causing a loss of over US$5 million (S$6.76 million).

At the time of the offences, Lim Jen Hee’s former employer, Pegatron Service Singapore, was in the business of providing iPhone repair services for Apple in Singapore and other countries in Asia.

His offences caused Pegatron to suffer the loss, which represented the compensation sum it was contractually obliged to pay Apple.

On Monday, District Judge Kamala Ponnampalam convicted the 51-year-old Malaysian man of two counts of criminal breach of trust after a trial.

Lim, who worked for Pegatron between June and December 2015, committed the offences with Ng Shu Kian, who is also known as Serene and was the company’s logistics manager at the time.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Zhi Hao said that by committing the offences, the Singaporean woman earned more than $3.1 million in profit, while Lim earned profits of about $3 million.

Ng, then 40, was sentenced to nine years’ jail in 2021 after she pleaded guilty to offences including two counts of criminal breach of trust.

They committed the offences over more than 100 occasions between Jan 31, 2018, and May 15, 2019.

Lim was in charge of the production team at Pegatron when he was working for the company. Meanwhile, Ng was in charge of its logistics material department.

DPP Tan said that the production team received defective iPhones from the logistics material department. After that, the production team would inspect the defective devices to check their condition and functionality.

The production team might also conduct minimal repair work on certain models of iPhones.

After conducting the inspection and repair work, if any, the production team would then pack and return the iPhones to the logistics material department, which would be responsible for them.

Court documents stated that in late 2017, Lim found a buyer in Malaysia who was willing to buy the devices.

Ng and Lim then agreed on a scheme to dishonestly misappropriate the defective iPhones by exploiting security gaps in the company’s manual closing process.

Neither Pegatron nor Apple would then realise that there were missing iPhones in Apple’s inventory.