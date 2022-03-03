Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, March 3, 2022. 

 

First Ukraine city, Kherson, falls as Russia strikes more civilian targets

The battle for control of Kherson, a strategic port, left bodies strewn about the city streets, blackouts, limited water and little food.

Interactive: What we know so far about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Why does the conflict matter to Asia? What could happen next? Find out in this interactive. 

TraceTogether, SafeEntry will be used until vaccination-differentiated measures no longer needed: Janil

The easiest way for businesses to enforce prevailing measures is to continue using TraceTogether and SafeEntry, said the minister.

NSman dies during HPB exercise session: All high-intensity training sessions for NSmen suspended

The man had collapsed at the start of the main exercise after completing the warm-up.

Interactive: View state gifts in the Istana's collection in 3D

They include a durian-shaped bowl and a porcelain vase with the Marina Bay skyline.

Extra $2,000 for NSmen, new $1,600 base pay for all and other improvements

The Ministry of Defence on March 3 unveiled several new initiatives to improve the NS experience.

More than 80% of S'poreans polled believe death penalty has deterred offenders: Shanmugam

In his speech during the budget debate, he said the death penalty continues to remain relevant here.

Section 377A ruling: Govt is considering different viewpoints carefully, says Shanmugam

"If and when we decide to move, we will do so in a way that continues to balance these different viewpoints," he said.

Tough choices and trade-offs for a fair and just society

When asked what the greatest challenge for a statesman was, the late British prime minister Harold Macmillan said "events, dear boy, events".

Fashion meets food: 3 new cafe-in-store concepts to check out

The trend is seeing a resurgence as local retail brands strive to become experience-driven lifestyle destinations. 

