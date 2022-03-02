Ukrainians say they are fighting on in Kherson, biggest city yet claimed by Russia

WASHINGTON/KYIV/KHARKIV (REUTERS) - Ukrainians said they were fighting on in the southern port of Kherson, the first sizeable city Russia claimed to have seized, while Russian air strikes and bombardment caused devastation in cities that Moscow's bogged down forces have failed to capture.

After nearly a week, Russia has yet to achieve its aim of overthrowing Ukraine's government, but has, according to the Ukrainian emergency service, killed more than 2,000 civilians and destroyed hospitals, kindergartens and homes.

Western countries are worried that its forces are now blasting their way into cities they had expected to easily take.

The most intensive bombardment has struck Kharkiv, a city of 1.5 million people in the east, whose centre has been turned into a bombed-out wasteland of ruined buildings and debris.

"The Russian 'liberators' have come," one Ukrainian volunteer lamented sarcastically, as he and three others strained to carry the dead body of a man wrapped in a bedsheet out of the ruins on a main square.

After an air strike on Wednesday (March 2) morning, the roof of a police building in the centre of the city collapsed as it was engulfed in flames. Authorities said 21 people were killed by shelling and air strikes in the city in the past 24 hours, and four more on Wednesday morning.