NSman, 25, dies after collapsing during HPB exercise session

SINGAPORE - A 25-year-old operationally ready national serviceman (NSman) died on Wednesday (March 2) evening, after collapsing while participating in a Health Promotion Board's (HPB) Quick HIIT (high-intensity interval training) session.

All HPB Quick HIIT sessions will be suspended until Sunday (March 6) as investigations are ongoing and safety practices are being reviewed, HPB and the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a statement on Thursday (March 3) morning.

The man, who had joined the session as part of the NS FIT programme, collapsed at the start of the main exercise after completing the warm-up at West Coast Park.

He was immediately attended to by trainers from HPB’s external vendor, the statement said. “The trainers, who are cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED) trained, administered CPR and AED on the participant."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at 7.41pm on Wednesday.

The participant was later taken to National University Hospital (NUH) by ambulance. SCDF officers continued resuscitative efforts on-site as well as on the way to the hospital.

The ambulance arrived at NUH at 8.23pm. The man was pronounced dead at 9.21pm.

The NS FIT programme is designed to encourage NSmen to lead active and healthy lifestyles by bringing NS fitness activities nearer to the community.

Before the start of all HPB physical activity programmes, on-site safety briefings and well-being checks are conducted, said the statement.

“HPB, Mindef and the Singapore Armed Forces extend their deepest condolences to the family and are assisting the family in their time of grief."