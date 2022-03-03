Budget debate: Over 80% of S'poreans polled believe death penalty has deterred offenders, says Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - There is strong support for the death penalty in Singapore, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said on Thursday (March 3).

And even people from regions where most drug traffickers are from believe it deters trafficking and serious crimes.

In his speech during the Budget debate, he said the death penalty continues to remain relevant here.

The minister cited a study conducted last year by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Singaporean perceptions on the death penalty. He said preliminary results showed that more than 80 per cent believed the death penalty had deterred offenders.

Most respondents also felt the mandatory death penalty was appropriate for intentional murder (81 per cent), firearm offences (71 per cent) and drug trafficking (66 per cent).

He said: "In our view, (the death penalty) has had a strong, clear, deterrent impact.

"We prefer not to have to impose the death penalty on anyone, but we have to continue to do what is best for us as a matter of policy."

Several MPs had asked about the role of the death penalty in Singapore today and how effective it has been in keeping crime rates down.

Mr Shanmugam said the criminal justice system here has various objectives, including to deter crimes, provide proportionate punishment for offenders, protect public safety and rehabilitate ex-offenders.

And the death penalty quickly brought down the rates for kidnapping, firearm robberies, and drug trafficking.

He said for kidnapping, there was an average of 29 cases a year from 1958 to 1960. But when the death penalty was introduced for the crime in 1961, the number of cases immediately fell to an average of just one a year on average for the next three years. It has remained low ever since.