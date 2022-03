When asked what the greatest challenge for a statesman was, the late British prime minister Harold Macmillan said "events, dear boy, events".

Major events, from Covid-19 to the Ukraine crisis, have made Finance Minister Lawrence Wong's job of balancing the books particularly difficult. But, overall, his maiden Budget statement as Finance Minister on Feb 18, as well as yesterday's round-up speech, mounted a solid defence of the measures announced by the Government.