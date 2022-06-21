Increase in population of critically endangered monkey in S'pore, but more needs to be done

SINGAPORE - The Raffles' banded langur - a shy, critically endangered monkey native to Singapore - appears to be faring well in the Republic, with numbers of the black-and-white leaf eater growing from 52 to 70 over the last five years.

But primatologist Andie Ang, who studies these creatures, said not all the monkey babies may survive and grow into adults.

"The concern that we have now is that due to its small population, the genetic pool of the langur is quite poor," said Dr Ang on Tuesday morning (June 21), during a visit to the Thomson Nature Park to promote a new podcast series called Expedition: Earth by National Geographic.

Dr Ang, who is a National Geographic Explorer, added: "Similar to humans, the infants may have defects and some of them might not survive to adulthood."

Genetic data from the langurs - which scientists like Dr Ang glean by collecting and analysing stool samples left by the creatures - showed that the shy and elusive langurs are highly related to one another, said Dr Ang, who is also the president of conservation group Jane Goodall Institute in Singapore (JGIS).

The 12-episode podcast series was launched on April 22. Hosted by various National Geographic Explorers from across the world, the series aims to help listeners appreciate and learn ways to protect nature and wildlife.

The Raffles' banded langur can be found only in Singapore and the southern parts of Peninsular Malaysia, such as in Johor and Pahang.

In a bid to improve the gene pool of the local primates, Dr Ang and her team at JGIS are consulting with scientists and naturalists from Malaysia, such as those from the Malaysian Nature Society and the National University of Malaysia, on the possibility of introducing monkeys from Malaysia to Singapore.

This way, said Dr Ang, langurs from the neighbouring country would be able to mix and breed with the species here, increasing the genetic diversity of the next generation.

But before such translocation programmes can happen, more research is needed, said Dr Ang. Such studies will look into, among other things, whether the habitats in Singapore are able to accommodate the monkeys from across the Causeway.

"We can't just throw them into the nature park and expect them to adapt to this different environment. It is a long-term thing that we need to work on but we have to start now."

Dr Ang also highlighted the importance of outreach and education efforts in Singapore to promote co-existence between humans and wildlife.

As Singapore becomes greener, and with development projects happening in or near nature areas in the country, members of the public are likely to encounter wildlife such as otters, long-tailed macaques, crocodiles and wild boars more regularly.

Not all of these encounters may be pleasant. In March, for example, a woman was knocked unconscious by a wild boar. The next month, a 52-year-old man was bitten by an otter in Kallang.