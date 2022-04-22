Platform launched by wildlife groups to encourage better co-existence with animals

SINGAPORE - Encounters with wild boars and smooth-coated otters have made headlines here, with many people unsure over how to react to wildlife. Now, local wildlife conservation groups have stepped in to promote better co-existence, launching an islandwide programme on Earth Day, which falls on April 22.

Called Our Wild Neighbours (OWN), the initiative is anchored in a website, which hopes to serve as a platform for the public to learn about wildlife species and the dos and don'ts when encountering them.

The platform has a bulletin board for events and activities organised for the public to get more involved in conservation efforts.

Some examples include tree planting in Kranji Coastal Nature Park and otter-spotting sessions, where participants can learn about how the smooth-coated mammals returned to Singapore even though they were once locally extinct.

The website includes information on natural habitats, including how the behaviour of wildlife can be altered due to human activities such as feeding and improper disposal of food waste.

In a statement on Friday, the nature collective responsible for OWN said: "OWN aims to foster a better understanding among the community on the important role animals play in restoring and maintaining ecosystem balance, and why we need to be good neighbours to each other."

The comment follows widely publicised cases of human-wildlife conflict.

A boar was euthanised after colliding into a woman in Yishun on March 20, leaving her unconscious.

Otters have also been at the heart of human-wildlife conflict, with a man getting attacked by a group of otters at the Botanic Gardens in 2021 after the animals were provoked by another runner in the park.

A factor that commonly exacerbates human-wildlife conflict is the illegal feeding of wildlife, for instance, monkeys, which encourages these animals to encroach into densely populated human areas.

The statement added: "Raising awareness and understanding of our wildlife and their behaviour is important to help foster positive human-wildlife relationships.

"This allows the community to safely share spaces with wildlife and enjoy the benefits of living close to nature, as we transform into a City in Nature."