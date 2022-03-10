Woman injured by wild boar outside HDB neighbourhood shops in Yishun

SINGAPORE - A woman was taken to hospital after being injured when a wild boar ran into her at an HDB block in Yishun on Wednesday evening (March 9).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it received a call for assistance at Block 846 Yishun Ring Road at around 6.50pm on Wednesday.

The four-storey block of flats has a row of shops on the ground floor.

Eyewitnesses told Shin Min Daily News that the wild boar, which was "about the size of a dog", hit the glass display of a nearby optical shop after colliding with the woman, and then ran off.

A fruit seller in the block, Mr Lemon Tan, 31, said he was walking back to his store after buying dinner and saw the wild boar emerge from the corridor next to his store.

"I ducked into my store and saw the wild boar run past and collide with a woman and her daughter," he told the Chinese newspaper.

Mr Tan said he then heard a loud bang, which he later learnt was due to the wild boar running into the glass storefront of an optical shop nearby.

"After the boar hit the woman, she remained on the ground for a long time. Her daughter was crying very loudly," he added.

"When the paramedics from the SCDF came, I saw them performing chest compressions on the woman before taking her away on a stretcher."

SCDF said the woman was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

A resident of Block 846, who gave her name only as Madam Wang, 71, said she was returning from the Sheng Siong supermarket at Block 845 when she saw the wild boar collide with the woman.

"They (the woman and daughter) looked like they were on their way to buy dinner after work.

"After she was struck, she couldn't stand up. I saw her husband trying to render assistance after the collision."