Wildlife management framework enhanced to curb risk of human-wildlife conflicts

SINGAPORE - More building managers and security personnel will be trained by the National Parks Board (NParks) to carry out monkey guarding, as part of efforts to reduce conflicts between humans and wildlife.

This will herd and condition monkeys to stay away from a certain area, thus acting as an invisible barrier.

The agency will also build new partnerships with grassroots communities to get more members of the public involved in protecting biodiversity.

These are initiatives which come under the enhanced wildlife management framework that was announced on Saturday (May 21).

National Development Minister Desmond Lee, who was speaking at the opening of the Festival of Biodiversity at Botanic Gardens on Saturday, said: "As we conserve our biodiversity, we must also learn to better co-exist with nature.

"From time to time, there may have been run-ins with wildlife like otters, long-tailed macaques, crocodiles, hornbills and wild boars," he added.

"Sometimes, we may also face trickier situations, such as when animals wander into our homes. We will have to manage these encounters carefully."

NParks said the improved wildlife management framework will be anchored by community outreach and backed by science.

It will comprise four main prongs.

First, in terms of public education, NParks will conduct more online webinars, talks and programmes, and generate more publicity materials.

Second, in terms of community stewardship, NParks will work with stakeholders such as nature groups and academics to foster this.

It cited the example of Nature Kakis, a group that was formed in April by grassroots volunteers in the Boon Lay area. It has organised various nature-related programmes such as a webinar on living with nature.

"Over time, NParks aims to expand the group across the west of Singapore, and eventually, across the rest of the island," the agency said.