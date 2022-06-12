ST Explains: How to explore intertidal zones at the beach safely, with care for the marine animals

SINGAPORE - There have been sightings here in recent months of families exploring the exposed shore at the beach during low tide.

While most are there to see the marine animals in their usually hidden habitats, there are some who were there with tongs and buckets, helping themselves to the animals.

In February, videos of beachgoers digging up marine animals such as sea urchins in Changi Beach were posted by local science and nature education channel Just Keep Thinking. At the same beach last June, many people were seen using tongs and buckets to collect various species of marine wildlife.

The actions of these visitors at the intertidal zone - an area that connects the land and sea which becomes exposed to air during low tides and is submerged during high tides - have come under the spotlight, with scientists saying they are harming the animals.

Ahead of the next low tide on the weekend of June 18 and 19, The Straits Times speaks to Dr Neo Mei Lin, a senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore's Tropical Marine Science Institute, to find out what happens when marine animals are removed from their habitats and how members of the public can help to preserve coastal ecosystems.

Q: What kind of animals can be found in the intertidal zone?

A: Marine life such as starfish, sea snails and crabs can be found living in the intertidal zone. Many of the species that live in the intertidal zone typically can tolerate changes in moisture, temperature and salinity, as well as strong waves and wakes. A wake is a disturbance of the water resulting from a vessel moving through it at high speeds.

Q: What are things that we should do or not do when visiting these areas?

A: Here are some dos and don'ts.

Dos:

Be properly informed of what to expect and how to behave before visiting seashores. For instance, look up online resources such as the Wild Fact Sheets of Singapore to educate yourself on marine life.

Use appropriate footwear such as wet booties with rubber soles as this can prevent excessive damage to seashores when exploring. It can also help in protecting yourself against injuries.

Be mindful when exploring the seashore and try to minimise movement to avoid trampling large areas of it.

Watch where you are standing or stepping as some marine animals such as the stonefish and stingray can be well camouflaged and can cause harm when stepped upon.

Don'ts:

Don't remove marine animals from their habitats as many of them cannot survive outside of their environment.

Don't handle or collect unknown and unfamiliar marine animals for food or as pets. Some species are poisonous or venomous.

Don't use tools like chopsticks or tongs to poke at or prod marine life. Soft-bodied species such as sea slugs and sea cucumbers can be injured by such acts.

Q: What happens when we touch or remove certain marine animals? How does this hurt them?

A: Many marine animals do not do well when handled or removed from their natural habitats, such as being out of seawater for extended periods of time. This can lead to stress responses detrimental to their health and recovery.

These animals respond to stress by releasing substances to chase intruders away. For example, sea cucumbers would expel parts or all of their guts in defence, a process that can leave them vulnerable with no means to eat properly while they regenerate the organ and recover.

Soft-bodied invertebrates such as sea slugs and starfishes rely on seawater to support their body structure. Being away from their habitat for too long can cause the animals to become stressed, which mostly lead to their deaths.