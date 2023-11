Energy usage has been in the news in Singapore this past month. It’s been on my mind, too, as my household wants to make our house more energy-sufficient.

In Perth, like many Australians, we have solar panels on the roof, installed with generous rebates offered by the government. On sunny days, the panels generate more energy than we need, which is fed back into the grid and sold to the energy company, in the form of offsets against our total bill.