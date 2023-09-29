Electricity and gas tariffs to increase in fourth quarter due to higher costs

SINGAPORE – Gas and electricity prices will go up for the next three months due to higher fuel and energy costs.

The electricity tariff will go up by an average of 3.7 per cent, or 0.98 cent per kilowatt-hour (kWh), before goods and services tax, compared with the current quarter, said SP Group on Friday.

For households, between Oct 1 and Dec 31, the electricity tariff will increase from 27.74 cents per kWh in the current quarter to 28.7 cents per kWh, excluding the GST.

Including GST, the rate for the quarter is 31 cents per kWh.

The average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room Housing Board flats will increase by $3.57 before GST, said SP Group.

This is due to higher energy costs compared with the previous quarter, the group added.

The electricity tariff is calculated from four components, including energy costs that reflect the cost of imported natural gas, and the cost of operating the power stations.

SP Group said it reviews electricity tariffs every quarter, based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA).

Meanwhile, the gas tariff for households will go up by 0.51 cent per kWh before GST, said City Energy, the producer and retailer of piped gas.

Excluding GST, the rate will increase from 21.91 cents per kWh to 22.42 cents per kWh for the period from Oct 1 to Dec 31.

With GST, the rate is 24.21 cents per kwh.

This is due to an increase in fuel costs compared with the previous quarter, said City Energy.

The revised gas tariffs have been approved by EMA, which also regulates the gas industry.