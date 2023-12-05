S’pore will consider cost of carbon, global developments before changing carbon tax rate: SM Teo

DUBAI – Any change to Singapore’s carbon tax rate will happen after the Government takes into account the cost of carbon, the negative impacts of emitting the planet-warming gas into the atmosphere, and alignment with international developments, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean on Dec 5.

His comments come after the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s outgoing managing director Ravi Menon said on Dec 4 that he hopes for the carbon tax to go even higher to accelerate climate action and address global warming.

Singapore’s carbon tax is currently set at $5 per tonne of emissions, but will increase to $25 per tonne from 2024 and to $45 per tonne between 2026 and 2027. The tax will eventually be set at between $50 and $80 per tonne by 2030.

Speaking to reporters at the end of his four-day visit to Dubai for the United Nations’ COP28 climate conference, Mr Teo said that the Government will look into how different countries make policies, which take into account both price and non-price factors, to deal with the negative effects of emitting carbon dioxide.

Some countries, such as Switzerland and Sweden, have a carbon tax of at least €100 (S$145) per tonne of CO2.

As to how Singapore hopes to manage the cost of the energy transition, Mr Teo said that the revenue from the carbon tax will be used to help households and businesses make a transition to a greener economy and greener living.

Mr Teo also gave a wrap-up of Singapore’s involvement in the global conference, including its participation in international negotiations and how it contributes to international collaboration.

“It’s not just the negotiations taking place, but also how does one implement the things which have been previously agreed upon. So Singapore has really been focusing on the energy transition, and we have a number of different initiatives on this,” said Mr Teo, who is also the coordinating minister on national security.

The Republic has launched a number of climate finance initiatives to help countries in the region move away from coal-fired power plants and accelerate their adoption of renewable energy.

Notably, Singapore hopes to mobilise up to US$5 billion (S$6.7 billion) in blended finance to facilitate the energy transition – the Government is prepared to step in to finance projects in Asia that are deemed riskier, to get the private sector on board. Some examples include the scaling up of renewables and the modernising of the electricity grid.

Singapore has also signed a number of declarations, including the pledge to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 and double the rate of global energy efficiency improvements; as well as the Global Cooling Pledge, which calls for countries to reduce, by 2050, their cooling-related emissions by at least 68 per cent compared with 2022 levels.

This comes as emissions from refrigerants and the energy used in cooling account for about 7 per cent of climate-warming emissions, and energy demand for cooling could triple by 2050 as temperatures climb.