More people bringing offensive weapons into Singapore, including slingshots and knuckledusters

SINGAPORE – There were 77 cases of offensive weapons detected in air cargo entering Singapore from January to October 2023, a 67 per cent increase from the 46 cases in the same period in 2022.

The police and Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) revealed these latest figures at the Changi Airfreight Centre (CAC) on Dec 13.

The Straits Times understands the spike is mainly due to people bringing in knuckle dusters and slingshots.

Offensive weapons also include airsoft guns, flick knives, nunchakus, machetes and pepper sprays.

To tackle this concerning trend, the police and ICA showed how they detect and foil attempts to import offensive weapons in air cargo.

Before the cargoes arrive, ICA uses data to identify high-risk consignments, cargoes and parcels.

At CAC, all cargo vehicles go through a radiographic scanning portal, which produces a scan of the vehicle’s contents.