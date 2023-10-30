Police raid man’s home and arrest him after he posts video of himself with samurai sword in public

On Saturday, the police received a report about a video on social media showing a man wielding a samurai sword in public. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
David Sun
Crime Correspondent
Updated
21 sec ago
Published
50 min ago

SINGAPORE – A man who posted a video of himself wielding a samurai sword in public had his home raided by the police, who found other weapons and drug paraphernalia in his flat.

Joel Ezekiel, 49, was charged on Monday with one count of possessing a knuckle duster.

According to court documents, he was found in possession of the weapon at about 7.30pm at a block at York Hill, in the Outram Park area.

In a release on Sunday evening, the police said the man in the video is also being investigated for drug-related offences by the Central Narcotics Bureau.

On Saturday, the police received a report about a video on social media showing a man wielding a samurai sword in public.

The video was uploaded to the man’s social media page.

Within two hours of the report, officers identified the man and raided his home at York Hill, where they found and seized more scheduled weapons and drug paraphernalia.

According to the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act, a scheduled weapon refers to offensive weapons that include flick knives, knuckle dusters and swords.

The weapons that were found and seized included a samurai sword, a butterfly knife, knuckle duster and flick knife.

The man was then arrested at his home.

The police said they have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts, and will not hesitate to act against those who blatantly disregard the law.

If convicted, the man may be jailed for up to five years and caned.

He has been offered bail of $15,000, and the case is expected to be heard again on Nov 20.

More On This Topic
Man who allegedly used knife to inflict cut on victim in Jalan Besar charged
Three men, aged 22 to 35, arrested for alleged possession of weapons

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top