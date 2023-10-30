‘Shocking that someone tased us’: Two cops injured by drug suspect with stun device near Jalan Sultan

SINGAPORE - A man allegedly injured two Traffic Police officers with a stun device while evading arrest on Sunday, resulting in one of the officers being sent to hospital.

The 38-year-old man, who attacked the officers at about 2.50am that day, was arrested.

Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar, 32, suffered back injuries and numbness in his lower limbs and was taken to hospital. He was discharged with four days’ medical leave.

The other officer, Sergeant Muhammad Afiq Yahya, 29, was attacked on his left hand and leg. Both officers did not suffer permanent injuries.

In a press conference on Monday, police said the two officers were conducting a vehicular patrol along Victoria Street when they spotted a speeding car.

The officers signaled for the male driver to pull over, but he stopped on the second lane of the road instead.

When the officers asked for his identification and driving licence, the driver only gave his NRIC.

The officers told him to move his car to the side of the road for further checks to avoid obstructing other road users.

The driver moved his car to the third lane of the three-lane road near the junction of North Bridge Road and Jalan Sultan.

Suddenly, he dashed out of his vehicle and fled clutching his belongings, including a black object that resembled the handle of a weapon.

The officers chased him and stopped him at a back alley near Jalan Klapa.

During a struggle, the weapon - a samurai sword with a black handle - dropped out.

The man then allegedly brandished a stun device and tased the officers repeatedly.

The black, rectangular stun device resembled a flashlight and emitted electricity from two prongs.