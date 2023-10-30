‘Shocking that someone tased us’: Two cops injured by drug suspect with stun device near Jalan Sultan

SINGAPORE - A man allegedly injured two Traffic Police officers with a stun device while evading arrest on Sunday, resulting in one of the officers being sent to hospital.
The 38-year-old man, who attacked the officers at about 2.50am that day, was arrested.
Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar, 32, suffered back injuries and numbness in his lower limbs and was taken to hospital. He was discharged with four days’ medical leave.
The other officer, Sergeant Muhammad Afiq Yahya, 29, was attacked on his left hand and leg. Both officers did not suffer permanent injuries.
In a press conference on Monday, police said the two officers were conducting a vehicular patrol along Victoria Street when they spotted a speeding car.
The officers signaled for the male driver to pull over, but he stopped on the second lane of the road instead.
When the officers asked for his identification and driving licence, the driver only gave his NRIC.
The officers told him to move his car to the side of the road for further checks to avoid obstructing other road users.
The driver moved his car to the third lane of the three-lane road near the junction of North Bridge Road and Jalan Sultan.
Suddenly, he dashed out of his vehicle and fled clutching his belongings, including a black object that resembled the handle of a weapon.
The officers chased him and stopped him at a back alley near Jalan Klapa.
During a struggle, the weapon - a samurai sword with a black handle - dropped out.
The man then allegedly brandished a stun device and tased the officers repeatedly.
The black, rectangular stun device resembled a flashlight and emitted electricity from two prongs.
Describing the attack, Sergeant Muhammad Afiq Yahya said: “It was just shocking that someone had tased us. I had no choice but to hold on to him, because if we let him go, we might not be able to catch him after that.”
An off-duty full-time Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) national serviceman in the area, Private (Pte) Mohammed Akbar Madarsa Mohamed Sultan, 22, saw the commotion and rushed to help the officers.
Despite their injuries, the officers managed to subdue and arrest the man with the help of Pte Akbar.
The police seized the stun device, samurai sword, two knuckledusters and various drug paraphernalia from the man.
Controlled drugs including 236g of “Ice”, 11g of heroin, Ecstasy and other drugs were also found on him.
The man will be charged in court on Monday afternoon.
He faces 16 charges, including six counts of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging their duties.
He also faces charges relating to drug trafficking, driving under the influence of drugs, and driving while disqualified, among other offences.
According to preliminary investigations, the man said he bought the stun device online several months ago, but did not say why he bought it, said the police.
Pte Akbar received a Public Spiritedness Award at the press conference for his courage in helping to detain the man.
He said: “When I saw the police officers grappling with the aggressive suspect, I felt a strong sense of duty to help.”
Commander of Central Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Jeremy Ang, said: “The police will not tolerate any form of violence against officers who are carrying out their duties, especially if it involves the use of weapons.
“Those who commit such acts of violence will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.”