Changi Airport trialling AI to improve security screenings for carry-on luggage

SINGAPORE - Security checks for passengers flying out of Changi Airport could be up to 50 per cent quicker, if a trial to automatically detect prohibited items in carry-on luggage takes off.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) is currently testing a system at Terminal 3 that employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to screen and interpret images from the X-ray machines used to check cabin baggage at the boarding gate.

This reduces the time needed to process these images and the chances of human error, said the airport operator.

Initial results have been promising, CAG added, with the new AI-powered system performing as well as, or even better than, human security screeners in flagging some of the prohibited items that it has been trained to detect.

Items that are not allowed in carry-on bags include dangerous substances like insecticides, cigarette lighters, and sharp objects like pocket knives.

CAG declined to provide more details about the trial when asked, citing security reasons.

Reports elsewhere suggest that X-ray images from bag scanners can be screened up to five times faster with AI algorithms than a human operator. According to Airport World, multiple trials of such algorithms are underway in places such as the Netherlands, China and the United States.

CAG said the development and trial of the new security screening technology - which is known in the industry as an Automated Prohibited Items Detection System (APIDS) - is still in its early stages.

It is currently being used only to assist security officers at Changi Airport by highlighting items it recognises as a threat.

The eventual goal, however, is to increase the level of automation so that security officers need only manually check and review bags that the system has flagged.

This is similar to how security screening is conducted for checked baggage now.

“As the technology matures, Changi will decide whether to expand its use across the airport,” said CAG in the November issue of its e-magazine Changi Journeys.

“This is expected to further improve the speed of clearance by up to 50 per cent, as well as enabling manpower resources to be optimised and redeployed to other areas,” it added.

While it noted that security screening operations are one of the most manpower intensive touchpoints at the airport, CAG declined to say how many security screeners currently work there.