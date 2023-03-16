Man arrested for alleged involvement in import of 20 replica guns, 54 magazines

SINGAPORE – A 42-year-old man was arrested on Monday for his suspected involvement in importing 20 replica guns and 54 magazines.

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers discovered a shipment of unlicensed replica guns and magazines at Tuas Port on Monday after detecting anomalies when scanning an import container. The items were intended for delivery in Singapore.

The ICA officers referred to the police for investigations, the police said on Wednesday.

After establishing that the items were to be delivered to the 42-year-old man, police arrested him on the same day and seized two other replica guns.

A 61-year-old woman is also assisting with investigations. She is believed to have helped with the import of similar items previously. Another two replica guns were seized from the woman.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Replica toy guns are controlled items under the Regulation of Imports and Exports Act 1995.

Offenders may be fined up to $100,000 or three times the value of the goods, whichever is greater, or jailed for up to two years, or both.