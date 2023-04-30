Consumers taking up DNA tests to learn about their genetic risks

SINGAPORE - Sabrina, who is 23, undertook clinical DNA testing after showing symptoms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

ALS is a progressive neurological disease that results in the death of motor neurons – nerve cells that control the muscle.

It progressively affects a person’s ability to move, speak, eat and breathe unassisted, often leading to death from respiratory failure. There is currently no effective cure for the disease.

Physicist Stephen Hawking, who died in 2018 at the age of 76, was diagnosed with the disease at 21. The average age that patients present symptoms is 55 years old.

Sabrina was diagnosed with ALS via clinical genetic testing in January 2023, after her neurologist called in a genetic doctor when she started exhibiting symptoms.

She said she was shocked, but also grateful and relieved by the findings.

“I was shocked because there is no family history of ALS, but relieved because I finally knew the reason behind my sudden weakness,” she said. She declined to provide her full name as she has not informed all her relatives of her condition.

With the diagnosis, Sabrina has now started early treatment – something possible only due to the genetic test.

While a typical ALS diagnosis requires multiple tests and a lengthy process of elimination to rule out other diseases, the genetic test confirmed her neurologist’s suspicions instantly, saving her precious time.

Sabrina said she was told her test also helped link a previously unknown genetic mutation to ALS, making future ALS genetic diagnosis easier for others.

Genetic ALS, which accounts for 10 per cent of cases, also has treatments in the pipeline. Sabrina has opted for two out of the three approved treatments.

Mr Joel Kek, 31, was motivated by the results of a non-clinical DNA test offered by direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic test provider 23andMe to cut down on his alcohol intake.

“I found out that I have higher odds of developing liver diseases,” he said.

“It’s just the way my body processes alcohol. It’s more damaging than typical, and that sounded pretty scary, so I decided to cut down on my intake.”