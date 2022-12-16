New book details how ex-journalist helps set up support network even as he is paralysed by disease

The book details Mr Asri’s battles with loneliness and depression amid his struggle with his condition, as well as how he helped form the Motor Neurone Disease Association of Singapore (MNDa), a support network for those with the condition.

Published by Helang Books, the title, which is in both English and Malay, was written by Mr Asri together with author Hidayah Amin and illustrated by architect and television personality Khairudin Saharom.

Proceeds from the sale of the book will go towards helping Mr Asri pay for his medical expenses, as well as towards MNDa.

Mr Asri said he hoped that by sharing his experiences in the book, others would be inspired to overcome their own challenges in life.

Ms Hidayah, who is also the founder of Helang Books, told Berita Harian she was inspired to write the book as a way of helping Mr Asri.

The book is a part of the “I am Unique” series, which relate the stories of those with various conditions, such as autism and cerebral palsy.

Two other books were also launched during the event.

One, entitled Aku Menghitung-hitung Nama-Mu, or I Count Your Names, is a collection of 99 poems in Malay by Cultural Medallion winner Suratman Markasan.

The other, Mustafa - Epik Kerohanian Seorang Kiai (Mustafa - A Spiritual Epic Of A Religious Scholar) by Jamal Ismail, is a 540-page period novel set against the backdrop of the 1915 Sepoy rebellion against the British in Singapore.

“Our local Malay literary scene has grown over the years, and I am confident that our book publishers, writers, partners and communities will continue to build a more vibrant literary arts ecosystem in the years to come,” Madam Halimah said in a Facebook post.