New book details how ex-journalist helps set up support network even as he is paralysed by disease

SINGAPORE - Once an award-winning news presenter and journalist, Mr Asri Sunawan’s world collapsed in 2018 when he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a disease that results in the loss of muscle control.
Now 44, Mr Asri - better known as Riz Sunawan - is paralysed from the neck down and requires mechanical assistance to breathe.
Believed to affect about one in 50,000 people per year, ALS is a type of motor neurone disease where the resulting loss of muscle control affects a person’s ability to move, speak, eat and breathe unassisted.
A children’s book about his experiences - entitled My Name Is Riz. I Have Motor Neurone Disease. - was launched on Friday, in conjunction with the opening ceremony of the Singapore Malay Books Festival.
The event, held at community hub Wisma Geylang Serai, was attended by President Halimah Yacob.
The book details Mr Asri’s battles with loneliness and depression amid his struggle with his condition, as well as how he helped form the Motor Neurone Disease Association of Singapore (MNDa), a support network for those with the condition.
Published by Helang Books, the title, which is in both English and Malay, was written by Mr Asri together with author Hidayah Amin and illustrated by architect and television personality Khairudin Saharom.
Proceeds from the sale of the book will go towards helping Mr Asri pay for his medical expenses, as well as towards MNDa.
Mr Asri said he hoped that by sharing his experiences in the book, others would be inspired to overcome their own challenges in life.
Ms Hidayah, who is also the founder of Helang Books, told Berita Harian she was inspired to write the book as a way of helping Mr Asri.
The book is a part of the “I am Unique” series, which relate the stories of those with various conditions, such as autism and cerebral palsy.
Two other books were also launched during the event.
One, entitled Aku Menghitung-hitung Nama-Mu, or I Count Your Names, is a collection of 99 poems in Malay by Cultural Medallion winner Suratman Markasan.
The other, Mustafa - Epik Kerohanian Seorang Kiai (Mustafa - A Spiritual Epic Of A Religious Scholar) by Jamal Ismail, is a 540-page period novel set against the backdrop of the 1915 Sepoy rebellion against the British in Singapore.
“Our local Malay literary scene has grown over the years, and I am confident that our book publishers, writers, partners and communities will continue to build a more vibrant literary arts ecosystem in the years to come,” Madam Halimah said in a Facebook post.
First introduced in 2019 as part of the BuySinglit movement, the Singapore Malay Book Festival aims to promote appreciation and awareness of local Malay literature.
This year’s festival, organised by Majlis Pusat Singapura and held at Wisma Geylang Serai, focuses on children.
It features a book fair with five local Malay book publishers, as well as activities such as storytelling sessions and a poetry-writing workshop and recital.
The festival will run for three days, ending on Sunday.