S'pore couples get help to pay for tests to cut risk of passing on genetic diseases in IVF

SINGAPORE - From July 1, Singaporean couples who wish to conceive but are worried about passing on serious inheritable diseases to their child will receive government funding support of up to 75 per cent to test for genetic disorders in embryos in the in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) process.
The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (June 30) that the funding is for two types of pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT), which are done on embryos created via IVF and would reduce the risk of genetic diseases being passed on.
The first type of test, known as PGT-M, screens for common and rare disorders, such as the blood disorder beta thalassemia and spinal muscular atrophy.
The second type of test, PGT-SR, checks for chromosomal structural abnormalities, which may manifest themselves in developmental delays or learning disabilities in conditions such as Down syndrome.
The tests cost $11,000 to $31,000 each, with that for rare disorders costing the most as it involves more preparatory work. The funding covers the tests and the embryo biopsy done by an assisted reproduction centre.
For instance, a Singaporean couple can get funding of up to $17,100 for the PGT process for common disorders and up to $31,420 for the process to test for rare disorders.
On average, 40 to 50 couples a year are expected to benefit from the scheme, said Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, at a doorstop interview in the National University Hospital (NUH).
"That makes for 40 to 50 couples who have been relieved of the potential pain and difficulty of bringing up a child that has genetic defects," she said.
This funding scheme is for couples with at least one Singaporean spouse who is clinically eligible for PGT and the funding is subject to co-funding caps.
It is for couples where the wife is below 40 years old and covers up to six cycles of PGT.
Those who have gone for an assisted reproduction technology or intrauterine insemination cycle before 40 and wish to try again after 40 can receive the funding for up to two cycles of PGT.
MOH introduced PGT as regulated clinical services in May last year. Prior to that, the tests had been available only under a pilot programme since 2005.
MOH said the level of co-funding and the co-funding caps depend on the citizenship status of the couples. This is similar to existing co-funding schemes for assisted reproduction technology and intrauterine insemination procedures, the ministry said.
A couple made up of a Singaporean and a permanent resident will receive up to 55 per cent co-funding support while a couple with one foreign spouse will get up to 35 per cent co-funding support.
Eligible couples can also tap their own or their spouse's MediSave to pay for PGT, regardless of whether they are seeking care at a public or private centre.
There are nine assisted reproduction centres here, but only one lab - at NUH - that can process the tests. If the embryo biopsy is done at the private centres, the specimens will be sent to the NUH lab. However, the co-funding for embryo biopsy is available only for couples whose biopsies are done at public assisted reproduction centres, MOH said.