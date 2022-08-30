Resumption of Malaysian chicken exports: Supply stability, high prices remain concerns for consumers, businesses

SINGAPORE - Supply stability and high prices are on the minds of consumers and poultry-related businesses here even as they welcome the planned resumption of Malaysian chicken exports from October.

Some chicken rice stall owners here fear that the move does not mean a guaranteed supply.

Malaysia's announcement on Monday (Aug 29) of a further lifting of a ban on chicken exports in place since June 1 came with several caveats, including allowing only selected farms to resume exports.

Tan Sri Annuar Musa, chairman of Malaysia's anti-inflation task force, had also stressed that the Malaysian Cabinet said that priority must continue to be given to domestic consumption first, even when there is a small oversupply.

Mr Aloysius Teng, 27, who works at Xing Yun Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice in Yuhua Market and Hawker Centre, noted Mr Annuar's caveat that Malaysia's exports should not affect the output of chicken meant for consumption domestically.

"This means that they can cut the chicken export any time they want, which puts us chicken rice stall owners in a difficult situation," he said.

"For example, I could be using fresh chicken for a week and then Malaysia decides to cut fresh chicken exports... then we have to resort to using kampung chicken again, which is rather expensive and that can affect our business cost."

He is also unsure if his supplier will be among the recipients of chickens from the approved list of exporters.

Others like Madam Amira, 44, a hawker who sells chicken rice on the second floor of Geylang Serai market, looks forward to having fresh chicken from Malaysia again.

"I really hope it doesn't take too long for the resumption to happen, so we can have a steady supply again," she said.

Besides the price increase by a dollar to $5, she said that customers have complained about the difference in the quality and taste of the food.

"Yes, countries like Indonesia have stepped in to help (by supplying frozen chicken), but the customers don't feel like it's the same," said Madam Amira, who is using Indonesian chicken for now.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) approved Indonesia as a new source of frozen, chilled and processed chicken meat on June 30, and the country started delivering frozen chicken from mid-July.

Malaysia imposed the ban on chicken exports on June 1 following a shortage of supply.

Prior to the ban, it exported 3.6 million chickens a month, which made up about a third of Singapore's chicken.