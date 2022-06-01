Malaysia bans chicken exports from June 1: How Singapore consumers, businesses are coping

SINGAPORE - Malaysia's chicken export ban kicks in from June 1, a move that will affect 3.6 million whole chickens sold overseas every month.

The ban will be in place until production and prices stabilise, said the Malaysian authorities.

Analysts say rising chicken prices in Malaysia is just the tip of the iceberg amid a surge in consumer food prices due to global food insecurity. Apart from chicken, the supply of fish in the country has also fallen 70 per cent.

With more than a third of Singapore's chicken supply coming from Malaysia, how are businesses here, such as wet market and chicken rice stalls, coping?

For consumers, what are some alternatives to the most widely consumed meat here?

First day of Malaysia's chicken export ban: Sellers in S'pore face higher costs, stopping operations