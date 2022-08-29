Selected farms in Malaysia can resume exporting chicken from October: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia will allow some farms to resume exporting chicken from October, but it will continue monitoring domestic supplies as the local price remains capped at RM9.40 (S$2.92) per kg.

Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who chairs a taskforce to tackle inflation said on Monday (Aug 29) that the Cabinet agreed that only certain farms rearing chickens specifically for export can begin exporting after getting approval from Malaysia's Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry in October.

Malaysia had imposed an export ban from June to stabilise local supplies and prices, after high feed costs prompted chicken producers to raise prices.

With domestic supplies stabilising, poultry farmers have been lobbying the government to lift the export ban.

The ban severely reduced supplies of fresh chicken in Singapore, which used to import about a-third of its chicken requirements from across the Causeway.

Mr Annuar, who is also the Communications and Multimedia Minister said that the government will still retain the ceiling price of chicken at RM9.40 a kg and continue with the 3 sen subsidy for eggs.

He said the latest Cabinet decision did not have an end date because the government would monitor overall chicken output and export volumes before making any further decisions.